Tokyo Covid-19 daily infections come down over the holiday period

Sawako Uchida and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in Tokyo have come down in the last three days. Indeed, the 59 daily infections announced today are the lowest since late June.

However, caution remains because of the extended holiday period of 4 days that includes the weekend. Hence, a proper assessment of recent developments will follow in the next few days.

Equally, far fewer tests were done today. Thus, the ratio of infected people was 1 in every 7.1. Therefore, this figure is high and indicates greater targetting of people coming forward.

The fear persists that the “Go To Travel” campaign and the extension of drinking hours – that includes nightlife and sex entertainment districts – will trigger a new uptake. Thus, with recent weeks being mainly stable from new highs in early August, the fear remains that the ebb and flow of coronavirus will continue until colder temperatures begin in late autumn.

Overall, while the new low since late June is welcomed, it remains to be seen if this downward trend will continue. The fear persists that at best the situation will remain stable in the following weeks.

Hence, with Tokyoites and Japanese nationals being enticed to travel to and from Tokyo from October 1 – and nightlife opening times returning to normal – then the real picture won’t be known until the middle of October.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

