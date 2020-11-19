Tokyo Covid-19 daily infections reach a new high of 534

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo reached a new high of daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections today. The new high of 534 is following a pattern seen in other parts of Japan. Therefore, the national high of over 2,200 daily infections was recently set.

Unlike twenty-four hours earlier, more tests were taken in Tokyo. Hence, greater clarity is needed about the testing system.

Naturally, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government raised the alert to level four. This is the highest level in the fight to contain the coronavirus crisis.

Similarly, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated that the country is now on “maximum alert.”

The daily average over the last seven days is now approximately 326. This compares negatively with the weekly daily average the week before being 244.

Governor Koike Yuriko of Tokyo uttered, “The number of new cases among elderly people, in particular, is increasing and we need to address risks for the elderly.”

She also said, “We are in a phase where the infection is spreading rapidly.”

It is widely believed that the coming influenza season – followed by the winter period – will further put strains on Tokyo and throughout Japan. Therefore, more precautions are needed and telework options must be increased during this heightened period of new daily infections.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

