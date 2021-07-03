Tokyo Covid-19 daily week-on-week increase reaches 14 days

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The daily week-on-week increase of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Tokyo reached 14 consecutive days. This is extremely worrying for the Tokyo Olympics that set to commence later this month.

Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Governor, recently returned to work after health problems concerning fatigue. Yet clearly she will continue to face enormous stress because she knows that the Olympics remain unpopular. Therefore, despite the relatively low number of daily PCR tests in Tokyo compared with Osaka in recent weeks, it is clear that Tokyo is facing a fresh increase of daily coronavirus cases within weeks of the start of the Olympics.

Yesterday new confirmed coronavirus cases reached 716 in Tokyo. This is an increase of 182 from seven days ago. Hence, the argument over how many people can view the Olympics live remains unanswered.

Lee Jay Walker says, “It is abundantly obvious that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Koike have focused too much on the Olympics. This comes at the expense of people hit hard by the coronavirus economic convulsions. Hence, the Olympics is a hollow event for many people in Japan. After all, prestige and business concerns have overridden public concerns. Thus, despite female suicide on the increase and millions facing economic shortages, the political elites are preoccupied with holding an unwanted sporting event.”

Japan is nearing the 15,000 coronavirus death total, with the vast majority of deaths happening this year. At the same time, the endless state of emergencies and quasi-measures are providing an endless ebb and flow of coronavirus cases but with no result in sight. Therefore, the mental health and economic convulsions for tens of millions of people continue unabated.

The Olympics will start in less than 20 days in Tokyo. However, for the majority of people in Japan, it is the coronavirus crisis and the economic convulsions that are the main concerns and not the Olympics.

Yet, somehow Suga and Koike – and the International Olympic Committee – merely brush the opinions of the masses aside.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

