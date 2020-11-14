Tokyo Covid-19 serious cases reach the highest level since May

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Tokyo is gathering in pace again. Hence, in the last four days over 300 new infections have been reported each day.

Worryingly, the flu season will soon begin in Japan and the fear is that a new upturn is on its way. Thus new highs have been reported in recent days in Japan – from Hokkaido to Osaka and in other prefectures.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, the number of patients categorized under “serious condition,” is now at its highest since May after the ending of the state of emergency. The current number of 41 is a clear sign that the crisis is increasing in severity and that new measures are needed.

Today another 352 new infections were announced in Tokyo. At the same time, the age group with the most infections are younger people in their 20s and 30s. However, with the flu season on its way, the fear is that people of vulnerability will face further danger – for example, the elderly and people with underlying conditions.

On Friday, Japan reached a new daily high of just over 1,700 new infections. Hence, just like Tokyo, increasing concern applies to various prefectures. Therefore, Japan is facing a new struggle against coronavirus that looks set to remain problematic throughout the flu season and winter period.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

