Tokyo Fashion News: Changing Dynamics of Ginza Fashion

Sarah Deschamps and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo is blessed with countless fashion districts that cater to different age groups and economic pockets. Equally, you have exquisite shopping malls and walking areas that bless districts including Aoyama, Ginza, Omotesando, and Yurakucho. However, what is noticeable about the fashion scene in Ginza in recent times is the dynamic of attracting individuals outside of the crème de la crème fashion boutiques and high-end fashion.

Of course, the fashion scene in Daikanyama, Ebisu, Harajuku, Ikebukuro, Jiyugaoka, Kichijoji, Koenji, Nakano, Shimokitazawa, Shinjuku, and other areas, attracts an array of fashion lovers depending on the respective scenes. Yet, the name of Ginza always related to high-end fashion, top-notch brands, high-heeled fashion lovers, and delightful buildings to attract Japanese fashion lovers and tourists alike. Hence, it is extremely interesting that aspects of Ginza have changed, while still maintaining an exquisite charm that caters to its traditional base.

In a past article related to the changing dynamics it was stated, “Another natural result of this is the growing youthful dynamics of fashion in Ginza that is creating a complete shopping experience for all age groups. The exclusive nature of fashion remains in Ginza and neighboring Yurakucho. Yet clearly the casual fashion scene is altering the dynamics despite still being secondary to the exquisite fashion scene, which still predominates in this part of Tokyo.”

Several years ago a more youthful age group and individuals looking for more down to earth prices were attracted to Ginza and neighboring Yurakucho. This was based on the stylish Lumine Department Store opening in Yurakucho, H&M, Uniqlo, and Shimamura moving into the environs of Ginza. Of course, some companies may relocate and others may enter. However, the changing fashion landscape that began a few years ago is certainly altering this part of Tokyo even if the high-end market still predominates.

Overall, real estate in the Chuo-dori and Harumi-dori in Ginza still remains to be among the highest in the world. At the same time, all major Japanese and international brands desire to be seen in the environs of Ginza and neighboring Yurakucho – that blesses the entire refinement of both districts. However, recent dynamics related to age groups and purchasing power is certainly creating a very eclectic fashion area of Tokyo.

Lee Jay Walker provided assistance to both main writers

