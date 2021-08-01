Tokyo hits 4,000 Covid-19 daily infections for the first time amid the Olympics

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

It is obvious that the only plan left for the Japanese national government is the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine program. Of course, the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga even got this wrong. Hence, instead of rolling out the vaccine program earlier, Japan bided its time and is now paying for such slowness.

Equally embarrassing, while many nations have produced homegrown vaccines the nation of Japan is relying on the technology of others. Thus logistical problems continue internally despite Japan sending vaccines to other nations after buying from America or European nations.

Since the Tokyo Olympics began you have had an increasing problem in Tokyo and throughout Japan. Tokyo hit 4,000 daily new infections yesterday for the first time. Nationally the figure of 12,341 was a new high. Therefore, with all neighboring prefectures to Tokyo – Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama – also hitting new highs the relation with the Olympics is obvious even if this applies to mindsets changing.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Once Suga and Koike welcomed international athletes, the media, and individuals of extreme privilege to enter Japan for the Olympics, it is arrogant to ask ordinary people to refrain from going out month after month. Indeed, the sight of Suga enjoying lavish banquets in England during the recent G-7 meeting – to Suga and Koike mixing with individuals of privilege and the IOC at swanky places – is extremely hypocritical.”

A new high of over 10,000 people recuperating at home in Tokyo sums up the situation. The same applies to the growing waiting list. Hence, the number of coronavirus beds despite 18 months is still too low in Tokyo. However, despite the seriousness of the situation, Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike haven’t concerned themselves with putting further pressure on the health care system. Thus, essential health care workers are helping athletes at the Olympics while the coronavirus hospital waiting list grows.

Suga bluntly said, “Until vaccines can display a greater effect, I ask each person to keep their guard up and thoroughly follow infection prevention measures.”

Hence, instead of a proper lockdown and providing economic support to the people of Japan, the leader of Japan is relying on the vaccine program and requesting people to enact self-restraint.

Suga continued, “Although I think some want to prioritize ordinary day-to-day life, the Delta variant presents a higher risk of causing severe symptoms even among younger generations.”

