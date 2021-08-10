Tokyo hits record high of daily severe Covid-19 cases: Covid Olympic ripple

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A new daily high of severe coronavirus (Covid-19) symptoms hit Tokyo on the coattails of the ending of the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, record daily high coronavirus infections occurred throughout the Olympics in Tokyo and nationally. Hence, the health care system in Tokyo – and in other parts of Japan – is under enormous strain.

Outside of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) bubble, the reality of the Olympics is very different. NHK reports that one individual was turned away by approximately 120 hospitals despite the severity of his coronavirus.

NHK reports, “It took paramedics more than five hours to find a hospital willing to accept the patient, after being rejected by about 120 institutions. He was taken to the Nippon Medical School Hospital in Tokyo.”

Lee Jay Walker says, “Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike commented that the Olympics went smoothly. Yet, coronavirus infections have increased in Tokyo and throughout Japan since the Olympics began. Indeed, for people recuperating from the coronavirus at home in Tokyo, the increase is elevenfold from only 4 weeks ago. Therefore, for Suga, Koike, and other LDP-connected individuals to smugly repeat the same mantra is shocking – the reality is that the health care system is under enormous strain and many people are on waiting lists or recuperating at home by themselves.”

News today that a new day high of 176 seriously sick patients in Tokyo occurred on the coattails of the ending of the Olympics isn’t a shock. The same concerns the severity of the health care system being put under enormous strain. Sadly, it was all too predictable.

Similarly, it isn’t a shock for Suga, Koike, and the upper echelons of the LDP to brush coronavirus under the Olympic carpet. After all, the dire political system in Japan means that the LDP presumes it will maintain its political grip on power – irrespective of its many failings.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210810_10/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

