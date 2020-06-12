Tokyo is moving closer to full economic and social normality from Covid-19

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike is moving closer to returning the capital to normality, even if caution remains. Koike lifted the warning on a possible major rise in coronavirus (Covid-19) based on recent low levels of new cases.

Daily new infections will continue but at a low base. Yet the entertainment districts are still problematic, especially the sexual angle in Kabukicho (Shinjuku). Therefore, just like the live house music scene in Japan – and the nightclub angle in the capital of South Korea – the fear remains that these areas need extra attention in the post-coronavirus re-opening.

Koike said, “We have almost finished requesting (companies) to suspend their businesses. We are entering a new stage where we are able to fully carry out economic and social activities.”

The social side including amusement parks, arcade centers, drinking bars, karaoke, pachinko, and restaurants will resemble normality. Some restrictions will entail about opening hours but even this angle will be mild.

The concern about a possible second wave remains. Hence, Tokyo is focused on the weaknesses of the past few months. This notably applies to the number of available beds and decreasing the chance of becoming infected in hospitals. Similarly, health care workers and people working with the elderly need greater protection and awareness.

Koike said, “We need to take appropriate anti-virus measures to prepare for a possible second wave of infections.”

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK