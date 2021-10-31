Tokyo knife attack on Keio Line then fire set on the train carriage

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

A young male branded a knife on the Keio Train Line in Tokyo. At least one person is in critical condition. It is known that 8 to 10 people were injured in the ensuing chaos.

After attacking one person with a knife, the culprit then scattered liquid and set fire to a seat on the train. Naturally, the fire further scared people. This took place in the vicinity of Kokuryo Station.

Images on television and social media show young women escaping via train carriage windows. Similarly, some men can be seen running from a carriage. Therefore, the situation developed rapidly.

The train station is located in Western Tokyo in the city of Chofu.

The male branding the knife is reported to be in his twenties. Thankfully, the police apprehended the culprit quickly.

Earlier this year, a man stabbed many people on a train in Tokyo in the environs of Seijogakuen Station. Henceforth, the latest attack on a train in Tokyo will further lead to fear in this city.

Details are still sketchy but one person is in serious condition.

PLEASE SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES by DONATING

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook