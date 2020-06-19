Tokyo lifts Covid-19 business restrictions and people can travel freely in Japan



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker



Modern Tokyo Times

The Governor of Tokyo, Yuriko Koike, lifted all business restrictions. Similarly, travel restrictions throughout Japan have been lifted. In other words, Japan is seeking to return to normal from the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

More surprising, the sex entertainment district of Kabukicho known for infections – and other areas related to nightlife – are also free. Yet, while recent infections have been low in Tokyo, several concerns remain. This notably applies to bars, live house music, nightclubs, and the sex entertainment industry.

Ending travel restrictions throughout Japan is welcomed. Especially in the knowledge that the majority of prefectures never had a coronavirus crisis to any serious degree. Indeed, by early May, it was known that 34 out of 47 prefectures had zero to ten deaths respectively.

Hence the regional tourism sector can gradually return to normal. Likewise, business travel will generate much-needed revenue for countless companies, hotels, restaurants, and so forth.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics that was ultimately postponed because of the coronavirus crisis distracted Koike. Thus the parallel with the coronavirus crisis links with the postponement period. Therefore, the fear is that her re-election campaign is once more distracting Koike.

Indeed, on Monday the capital announced 48 new coronavirus infections and 41 yesterday. The 48 new infections – many related to the sex entertainment district – are the highest since the first week of May.

Hence the psychological angle for commuters is still problematic. Especially when knowing that areas of concern are being given the green light.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes