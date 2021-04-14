Tokyo News and Olympics: 3 million Covid deaths but Koike says “wonderful games”

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The belated 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled later this year. However, with the international coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis worse now, than this time last year; then the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Japanese government, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike are fooling only a minority of people.

In the next 24 to 48 hours, the international coronavirus death toll will reach 3 million official deaths. Similarly, Japan will reach 10,000 deaths in the following few weeks despite containing the crisis in the initial period last year.

Hence, for Yuriko Koike to claim “a wonderful” Olympics will take place during the ongoing coronavirus crisis is beyond understanding. After all, Koike knows full well that the last six months have witnessed the most deaths from coronavirus in Japan – along with more coronavirus variants. The same applies internationally.

Koike said, “I sincerely look forward to seeing all athletes from Japan and abroad, who have been training very hard, staging a wonderful games by holding the event with everyone in 100 days from now.”

It is shameful for Koike, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the IOC to ignore the majority of people in Japan who are opposed to holding the games this year. Likewise, it is shameful for Koike, Suga, and the IOC to ignore the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the danger of new variants.

If Koike believes that vast resources spent on the Olympics and Paralympics – along with no international spectators – and the deaths of millions from coronavirus can generate “a wonderful” Olympics, then one must wonder how?

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook