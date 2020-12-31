Tokyo News: Covid-19 daily high of over 1300 based on inaction

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Tokyo is at its height now based on local government and central government inaction. Instead, the focus in the last few months is solely the economy. Therefore, daily new highs of new coronavirus infections in Tokyo – and in other parts of Japan – occur regularly.

Indeed, it appears that the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and the Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike are merely hoping that the coronavirus crisis will gradually reduce in severity. Hence, all eggs are being put in “a future vaccine basket.” However, the new daily high of over 1,300 infections in Tokyo highlights the naivety of this policy.

Thus the feeling is that the gradual increase in deaths and infections became tolerated based on the need to protect the economy. Therefore, words emanating from Koike and Suga appear hollow and rather monotonous.

Koike uttered that Tokyo is facing “a third wave“

Ironically, her words that “It is no surprise that an explosion of infections could occur at any time” is completely accurate. However, the reason for this is based on the inaction of Koike at a regional level in Tokyo – and at a national level based on the policies of Suga.

Even when new daily highs of coronavirus in Tokyo and nationally occurred this was met by little action. Instead, daily reminders for people to take precautions – while workers bore the brunt of the psychological angle.

On Christmas Eve, cakes were literally selling “like hotcakes” because of the throngs of shoppers from Ebisu to Ikebukuro in Tokyo. Likewise, the short working holiday for New Year means that people have little time to do shopping. Hence, busy shopping areas based on the usual New Year rush.

Overall, the surreal nature of coronavirus continues in Tokyo because of daily normality. Therefore, more deaths and infections will follow while Koike and Suga twiddle their economic fingers

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes/ Facebook



