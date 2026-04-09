Japanese Art and Uehara Konen

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Uehara Konen was born amid the transformative currents of the Meiji Restoration, a period when tradition and modernity intertwined in delicate tension. Born in Tokyo in the 1870s, he would live through an age of immense cultural awakening, before his life came to a close in 1940, as Japan moved ever deeper into the shadows of war.

Kōnen’s early prints emerged in the evocative mōrō-tai style — a modernist softness where outlines dissolve and atmosphere breathes across the surface. These works found eager admirers in the later Meiji years, when Japanese artists increasingly absorbed the influence of Western art and the shifting perspectives of photography. In Kōnen’s hands, landscape became not just a subject, but a mood—fleeting, introspective, and quietly profound.

According to the British Museum, Kōnen first studied under Kajita Hanko and later under Matsumoto Fuko, grounding himself in a lineage that bridged classical sensibilities with emerging modern techniques. His artistic path was further shaped by the moist, lyrical brushwork of Imamura Shiko, whose influence can be felt in the gentle diffusion of form and tone within Kōnen’s landscapes.

Though he exhibited widely and earned recognition through official exhibitions, Kōnen’s life extended beyond the studio. He served within the Imperial Household and the Foreign Ministry, and at one time was associated with the influential thinker Okakura Tenshin—a figure central to defining modern Japanese aesthetics.

Yet fate was unkind to much of his legacy. The devastation of the Great Kanto Earthquake swept away many of his prints, leaving only a fragile remnant of his work behind. Those that endure—published before the catastrophe by Kobayashi Bunshichi and later by Watanabe—are quiet survivors of both time and disaster.

In these remaining landscapes and townscapes, one senses not only technical refinement, but a fleeting world preserved in soft light and silence. Though few in number, Kōnen’s surviving works whisper of an artist deeply attuned to transience — capturing, in each delicate composition, the passing breath of an era.

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