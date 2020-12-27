Tokyo News: New Covid-19 daily high but no change in containing the crisis

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

On the whole, people don’t expect new coronavirus (Covid-19) policy changes in Japan or regionally when it comes to Tokyo. Hence, the coronavirus crisis continues to deteriorate in this country. Therefore, economics will continue to come first unless the crisis spirals more alarmingly.

In other words, the rise in daily new infections and deaths is deemed acceptable according to the central government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Thus the new daily high of 949 infections in Tokyo will witness the usual words from Governor Yuriko Koike.

New infections of coronavirus in Tokyo – just like Japan – were much lower when the State of Emergency was declared over 6 months ago. Hence, it is baffling why much higher rates of infections and deaths are being met with such a limited response by the political elites.

In the last few days, the regions of Hiroshima, Hyogo, Kanagawa, Kumamoto, Kyoto, and Saitama have witnessed new daily infection highs just like Tokyo. Therefore, the situation is at a higher level now than at any other time in Japan.

The death toll in Japan is approximately 3,200. Yet, after the first eight months of coronavirus in this country, the death toll stayed steady at roughly 1,000 people. Therefore, the last month is witnessing a gradual increase in deaths.

Hence, the earlier State of Emergency in Japan now seems strange when it comes to the central government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. After all, if deaths and infections weren’t acceptable over six months ago, why is it acceptable now?

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

