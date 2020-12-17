Tokyo News: New fresh Covid-19 daily high reaches 822

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis witnessed a daily high of new infections today in Tokyo. Hence, with 822 new infections, it is clear that further strains on the health care system will occur.

However, ordinary people need to know why the ratio in the last two days is extremely different. After all, in ratio terms, yesterday was worse when applied to tests taken

The relatively low number of tests in Japan means that the real infection rate remains unknown. Equally, the ratio of known infections to tests taken can vary enormously each day. Therefore, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government needs to explain this discrepancy.

Tokyoites – and individuals commuting or geographically linked to the capital in Chiba, Kanagawa, and Saitama – will continue to face the psychological angle. At the same time, little is being done to contain the crisis within Tokyo and nationally. Hence, the encouragement of people to eat at restaurants – to tourist campaigns – is surreal.

Yes, the central government and local governments respond when infections increase dramatically. However, the tourist campaign and over-emphasis on the economy means that the coronavirus crisis is worse now.

The end result is that the central government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government have lost the trust of many people in Japan. Hence, the health care system in Tokyo – and in other parts of Japan – is now coming under enormous strain.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

