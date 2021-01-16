Tokyo News: Osaka Covid-19 deaths higher than Tokyo despite fewer infections

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The speed of each 1,000 deaths from coronavirus (Covid-19) in Japan is increasing. Similarly, the speed of each 100,000 news infections is increasing compared to the first ten months. Therefore, several parts of Japan are under a minimal State of Emergency.

However, what is surprising is that despite Osaka having 50 percent fewer coronavirus infections than Tokyo, the number of deaths is higher is Osaka. Thus research is needed to find out why this is happening. After all, Osaka is a mega-city just like Tokyo and both are ultra-modern.

The number of coronavirus cases in Osaka is 35,842 compared with 78,566 in Tokyo. Hence the fact that Osaka deaths are now 714 to 707 in Tokyo is surprising. Therefore, this anomaly needs to be researched because it indicates major differences between these two megacities.

It could imply that the health care system is higher in Tokyo rather than Osaka. Or that Osaka is doing more autopsies to find out the true factor of death compared with Tokyo. Of course, other issues can be added for such discrepancies but it does seem strange that deaths in Osaka are higher than in Tokyo.

Record highs or second-highest numbers of new infections are being reported in several parts of Japan. Thus strains on the health care system in Tokyo and in other parts of Japan are increasing.

Overall, deaths in Osaka and Tokyo need to be researched more thoroughly to explain the discrepancies.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

