Tokyo Olympic jitters over the Coronavirus crisis with some 45 related cases in Japan

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo was expecting heavy media attention over the Tokyo Olympic Games that will start in less than six months. However, the coronavirus crisis that emanates from Wuhan in China is a growing menace. Therefore, with over 560 dead from coronavirus in China – and the death toll increasing daily – then the growing cases in Japan is alarming many.

Indeed, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, stipulated, “I am extremely worried that the spread of the infectious disease could throw cold water on the momentum toward the Games.”

Currently, it is known that 45 cases have been reported in Japan. This tally includes 20 people who remain on a ship in Yokohama Bay after the ship became quarantined.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stated, “We will take appropriate measures so that the preparation for the Olympic games will proceed without affecting them.”

The sentiment of Abe is welcomed but with 45 cases of coronavirus related to Japan, then clearly much needs to be done. Equally important, many individuals will be watching the entire region of Northeast Asia given the landmass of China and the sheer number of cases that are increasing daily.

Of course, all sympathy is with the people of Wuhan and throughout China, where the menace of the coronavirus is killing people daily. However, for the Tokyo Olympics, the coronavirus crisis couldn’t come at a worse time because nobody expected such a horrific thing to occur and overshadow the initial countdown.

