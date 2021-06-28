Tokyo Olympics: India to the United Kingdom face more daily Covid-19 tests

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC), and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) all understand the unpopularity of the Olympics. This concerns the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis and related economic convulsions. Therefore, with athletes from several nations being found to have the coronavirus on entering Japan, this issue is leading to further restrictions.

Indeed, with less than one month to go the coronavirus crisis in Japan is continuing. Thus Tokyo is on the verge of being put under the full State of Emergency once more. Hence, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and the JOC all know that the Olympics is a hard sell.

The fear of the Delta coronavirus first detected in India is especially alarming because it is spreading to many nations. On top of this, this mutation replicates itself more quickly and is highly transmissible compared with other variants. Therefore, nationals in Japan fear that more lockdowns will be declared and further deaths will be announced because of the risk of the Olympics becoming a superspreader event.

Hence, further restrictions have been put on athletes from eleven nations concerning the Delta variant. Thus athletes and personnel attached to the Olympics from Afghanistan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will have to take daily coronavirus tests for 7 days before entering Japan. Similarly, individuals from Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam will have to take daily coronavirus tests for 3 days.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Ironically, daily deaths in recent months before the Delta variant from India spread throughout the United Kingdom were less than Japan. Also, the vaccination program in the United Kingdom is more advanced than in Japan. Thus who is at greater risk from who? After all, certain politicians in Japan are utilizing the foreign angle to cover up their ineptness.”

Overall, the coronavirus continues to ebb and flow in Japan. However, in terms of coronavirus deaths, 2021 is more alarming in Japan than in 2020. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee, JOC, TMG, and the leader of Japan are all determined to hold the games irrespective of the hollowness and dangers involved.

