Tokyo tourism and spirituality: Nezu Shinto Shrine

Noriko Watanabe and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo tourism provides a wealth of places to visit. Hence, the fashion hubs of Aoyama, Ginza, Harajuku, Ikebukuro, Omotesando, Shibuya, and Shinjuku are extremely popular. Other smaller districts known for fashion include Ebisu, Koenji (independent styles), Shimo-Kitazawa, and several other places.

Other angles that attract tourists include art, Akihabara (anime, cosplay, and electronics), Asakusa, eateries, galleries, gardens, Imperial Palace, Mount Takao, museums, Odaiba (Tokyo Bay Area), Okutama (lake and mountains), Tokyo Skytree, Tokyo Tower, and a plethora of other factors.

However, visiting Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines is also a must – irrespective if you are spiritual or secular. After all, temples and shrines welcome everyone. Therefore, taking time out to appreciate architecture, culture, faith, space, time, and other areas associated with temples and shrines is most rewarding.

The beautiful Nezu Shinto Shrine (Nezu-jinja) is one of many religious places to explore during your stay in Tokyo. Hence, it is essential to check other local places to visit – to provide a relaxing morning or stroll full afternoon to explore Tokyo.

The Nezu Shinto Shrine was opened in 1705 during the Edo Period even though the roots are much older. Design-wise, the shrine follows the Shinto design of Ishi-no-ma-zukuri. Therefore, the structure of the Shinto shrine – the haiden (worship hall) and honden (main sanctuary) – are connected via the same roof that evolves together in the shape of the letter H.

If you travel to the Nezu Shrine by using the Chiyoda Line, then a lovely eclectic mix of districts to visit includes Nishi Nippori, Hibiya, and Omotesando. Thus people can plan a very diverse day out: which connects spirituality and a plethora of other angles within a few train stations.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes