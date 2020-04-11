Tokyo witnesses a gradual rise in confirmed coronavirus infections

Kanako Itamae and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Tokyo is witnessing a gradual increase in daily coronavirus (Covid-19) infections. Thus, in the last three days over 500 people have added to the roughly 1,900 people infected in Tokyo.

Thankfully, only 100 people have died from the dreaded coronavirus throughout Japan. This is despite the first case being reported in the middle of January. Of course, it is still sad that 100 people have perished. However, given the longevity of coronavirus in Japan then this figure is extremely low.

Despite this, it is worrying that more cases are being reported since the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Equally, the pattern in Japan is different from the majority of other nations. This relates to this virus appearing to be contained before a sudden upturn in reported cases in the last few weeks.

In a recent article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his administration loathe curtailing the economy to any extreme despite growing coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. Yet, Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Governor, is now fully focused on the coronavirus crisis after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed. Hence, two personal egos are set to clash after their recent unity over the Olympics whereby the coronavirus issue was put on a back burner.”

However, in the last 24 hours, it is visible that Abe is reconsidering his more conservative approach. After all, if he gets it wrong then voices will be raised in the corridors of power. Thus, a delicate situation exists between Koike and the prime minister who is concerned by the economic impact of coronavirus.

Hence, Koike wants to lockdown severely to contain the spread of coronavirus. Yes, a far cry from her approach to this dreaded virus until the Olympics was postponed. Yet, better late than never.

Tokyoites, just like people throughout Japan, remain confused by events since the first coronavirus case was reported in January. This confusion equally relates to the state of emergency and what is permissible. Therefore, with increasing cases being reported in Tokyo, it seems that the Abe administration will have to reconsider its approach.

