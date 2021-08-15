Torrential rain in Japan causing deaths from Nagasaki to Nagano

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The prefectures of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Saga have especially been hit by long-lasting torrential rain. However, unlike yesterday, these four prefectures are now under an emergency “warning” rather than the “heavy rain emergency warning” that was issued by the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA). Therefore, despite the seriousness of the situation, the degree of rain is reducing.

Deaths have occurred in the prefectures of Nagasaki and Nagano. Hence, the fear is that the number of deaths and injuries will grow in the coming days in Japan. This concerns the torrential rain and the mudslides and landslides that have been generated.

Heatstrokes always burden the health care system at this time of year in Japan and leads to the loss of life. Also, the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis is at its highest since the Tokyo Olympic timeframe began. Therefore, the fear is that emergency shelters – and people working together to restore the infrastructure – will increase the spread of the coronavirus.

This morning three people died in Nagano, including a 10-year-old boy. Apparently, a landslide struck Okaya resulting in five people being swept up with three known deaths – and two injuries occurring.

NHK reports, “A level-5 evacuation warning — the highest possible alert — is still in place for about 780,000 people in Chiba, Nagano, Shimane, Hiroshima, Fukuoka and Saga prefectures.”

It seems that between three and five deaths have happened in Nagasaki. However, an investigation is being held into two elderly deaths after their bodies were found in a ditch. Yet, it seems likely that the torrential rain and weather conditions resulted in their deaths – even if not confirmed.

Reuters reports, “Large parts of Japan, particularly the southernmost main island of Kyushu, have seen record levels of rainfall, causing rivers to overflow and triggering landslides.”

Once the torrential rain subsides, this will be followed by high temperatures and more heatstrokes. This is happening at a time of the worst coronavirus crisis to emerge so far in Japan.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210815_12/

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/torrential-rains-lash-japan-three-feared-dead-after-landslide-2021-08-15/

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes