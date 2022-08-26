Tosa Mitsunobu (1434-1525) and Japanese art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The esteemed artist Tosa Mitsunobu (1434-1525) was born in the fifteenth century. Mitsunobu is the founding father of the art school of Tosa. This art school would bless Japan until the dying days of the Edo Period.

Tobu Mitsunobu, Tosa Mitsunaga, and Tosa Mitsuoki are collectively called ‘The Three Brushes.‘ Hence, after Mitsunobu established the art school of Tosa with the Imperial Court, the title of founding father belongs to him.

In the above art piece (Bamboo in the Four Seasons) the Met Museum says, “The traditional Chinese subject of bamboo is given a distinctly Japanese treatment in this rendition of the four seasons. Stands of mature bamboo, leafy young bamboo plants, and tapering bamboo shoots are loosely grouped across the surface of this pair of screens, with violets and shepherd’s purse clustered near the bases of taller stalks. Beginning on the right, the seasons progress from spring to winter, although young bamboo branches, bowing as though caught in a breeze, unify the composition.”

The elements of space are also noticeable by Mitsunobu. Thus no foilage of dense clumps can be found in this art piece. The Met Museum also alludes to the various bamboo species providing a special decorative effect on the senses outside of art.

Late in his life, Mitsunobu became the chief artist in 1518 to the Ashikaga shoguns. This patronage – along with Mitsuoki (1617-1691) during the early Edo Period – enabled long-lasting support for the art school of Tosa.

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes