Transitional Military Council in Chad ready for dialogue with Front for Change and Concord

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Chad is multi-ethnic and multi-religious. Also, despite the size of its armed forces, this nation punches above its weight. Thus the armed forces of Chad are supporting several nations against Islamic terrorist groups throughout the Sahel and Lake Chad region. Therefore, stability in Chad is essential internally and externally given the geopolitical role of this nation in a very unstable part of Africa.

Since the death of President Idriss Déby Itno, who sought to repulse the military forces of the Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT), uncertainty abounds. Hence, despite the semblance of stability under the Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who heads the Transitional Military Council (Conseil militaire de transition – CMT) with the backing of trusted generals who supported his late father, the political question remains.

Voice of America reports, “Deby seized power in April after his father, the former president, was killed while visiting troops fighting the rebels, who had crossed the border from Libya to take a stand against the elder’s 30-year rule.”

Immediately, Mahamat consolidated his power base concerning the element of the armed forces, which is extremely significant in Chad. Now, it appears that he seeks a compromise with FACT to solve the crisis.

Kingabe Ogouzeimi de Tapol, a spokesperson for FACT, uttered “If there are peaceful initiatives to build a new democratic Chad without dictatorship and the absolute confiscation of power, of course, we will join them.”

France will be watching events carefully because of extremely close relations with the leaders of Chad. This is based on the historical legacy and concerns the role of the armed forces of Chad in countering various Islamic terrorist groups in modern times.

It is hoped that the Transitional Military Council and FACT can reach accommodation because too many nations in the Sahel are being pushed to the edge. Therefore, the international community should support Chad in the economic and military realm, given the sacrifice of the armed forces of Chad in the international war on terrorism.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/chad-rebel-group-fact-says-its-willing-join-national-dialogue

