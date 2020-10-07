Travel between Japan and South Korea to restart similar to Singapore



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nations of Japan and South Korea have announced the restart of travel between both nations. Hence, the business communities of both nations and other forms of travel will resume on Thursday this week.

South Korea is thus following a similar arrangement between Japan and Singapore. Therefore, business travel and areas related to education mean that both short and long stays are set to resume.

The death toll from coronavirus (Covid-19) is extremely low in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea respectively. Yet, short term travel implies that travel will be easier for business people between these nations – rather than for international citizens with various types of visas.

Political relations between Japan and South Korea are like a yo-yo because of endless issues related to past history. However, given the economic need for all nations to return to gradual normal – or to open up areas of the economy in the fight against coronavirus – it makes regional sense.

Obviously, political leaders in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea will monitor the coronavirus situation because it is ever-changing. Yet, some type of normality is returning even if the pace is slow.

Likewise, just like foreign nationals with visas feel betrayed by the Japanese government since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis. In Singapore, poor migrants from South Asia have also been treated negatively in big dormitories.

