Trump to enact more measures against Turkey for holding “our wonderful Christian pastor”

Nuray Lydia Oglu, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Donald Trump of America is warning President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey that more measures will be taken against this nation for holding “our wonderful Christian pastor.” Erdogan, a leader who is known for ordering the arrests of untold numbers in Turkey while playing the ISIS (Islamic State – IS) card against Syria and the Kurds of Northern Syria, is loathed to release the Christian pastor because of his grand illusions of the Ottoman Dream. However, the power plays of Erdogan are increasingly backfiring throughout the region and in the corridors of power in Washington. Therefore, the Turkish Lira is increasingly weak and divisions in society are growing under the rule of Erdogan – while the press is shackled by the authoritarian nature of the current leader of Turkey.

Trump said on social media,“Turkey has taken advantage of the United States for many years. They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage. We will pay nothing for the release of an innocent man, but we are cutting back on Turkey!”

America is increasingly alarmed by the nature of Turkey under Erdogan and this applies to many angles. For example, Erdogan’s support of Islamist terrorist forces against allies of America in Northern Syria, mass arrests of citizens and stifling the media, proposed major purchases of military hardware from the Russian Federation, and the role of Turkey within the Muslim Brotherhood world. Hence, the draconian measures against the American Christian Pastor (Andrew Brunson) are the last straw. In other words, Turkey must reset the clock with America, or face the consequences.

It is noticeable that Qatar is stepping up its support for Turkey and this will further lead to more divisions in the Gulf. Equally, Egypt is alarmed by the power plays of Turkey. Therefore, the split will increase further by the actions of Qatar towards Turkey. Likewise, despite the anti-Shia nature of the Muslim Brotherhood, it is clear that Iran is in collusion with this force in various parts of the Middle East despite this organization being anti-Syria.

Trump prior to his fresh warning had already stated, “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being.”

Now, Trump is linking Brunson with being a patriot who is being victimized by the draconian actions of Erdogan and his cronies. Hence, Trump stipulated strongly, “They are now holding our wonderful Christian Pastor, who I must now ask to represent our Country as a great patriot hostage.”

It is high time for the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom to support America over this issue – and the deeper underlining themes that are involved. After all, Erdogan is equally causing political convulsions inside the Turkish communities of Holland and Germany respectively. At the same time, Erdogan is playing the immigration game against the EU while seeking more economic support from this bloc.

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times it was stated, “However, it seems that Erdogan will be forced to climb down over the Christian pastor – and bigger issues in relation to ISIS (Islamic State), military deals with the Russian Federation, anti-Kurdish policies in Northern Syria, Israel, the endless imprisonment of individuals in Turkey – and other important areas. If not, then Turkey will have to realign itself while expecting further economic strains. Therefore, it is up to the ruling party to constrain Erdogan because the people of Turkey don’t need to suffer economic pain alongside seeing a political downward spiral based on the authoritarian nature of the current leader of Turkey.”

Therefore, it seems only a matter of time before Erdogan will be forced to relent – if not, then he will further weaken the democratic credentials of this nation and its standing inside of NATO. Similarly, the economic situation will feel even greater strains if the ruling party doesn’t seek a compromise with America.

