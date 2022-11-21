Turkey bombs Iraq and Syria: NATO and Gulf killing machines (Yazidis to Yemen)
NATO Turkey bombed Kurds in the vicinity of Northern Iraq and Northern Syria. Highlighting, once more, that NATO powers – and Israel – can violate the sovereignty of regional nations at random. Indeed, Turkey occupies North Cyprus decade after decade, helps Azerbaijan to kill Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh, occupies parts of Northern Syria, and bombs Northern Iraq whenever it deems necessary – such is the double standards of NATO.
NATO powers reduced Iraq and Libya to failed states. Not content, the nations of America, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and others supported various terrorist groups by stealth against Syria. Also, military arms – and covert training – were sold in vast quantities to support the Saudi Arabia-led bombing of Yemen courtesy of America, France, and the United Kingdom. Therefore, NATO and Gulf powers have collectively involved themselves in creating failed states in Libya, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen – while NATO Turkey occupies North Cyprus and parts of Northern Syria.
Deaths from all these conflicts account for well over one million people. Convulsions include the vast majority of Christians fleeing Iraq, the enslavement of Yazidis by Islamic State (IS – ISIS), anti-Shia massacres by various Sunni Islamist groups, mass immigration, failed states, Arabs enslaving black Africans in Libya after the death of Gadaffi, rampant poverty, and children are dying in Yemen from cancer in horrendous pain because treatments are out of date. However, no sanctions on NATO and Gulf powers – and no war crimes await.
The Defense Ministry of Turkey stated after bombing Kurdish positions, “Air Operation Claw-Sword was successfully carried out, within the scope of our strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source and eliminate terror attacks against our people and security forces from northern Iraq and Syria.”
Associated Press reports, “The Syrian Democratic Forces spokesperson, Farhad Shami, wrote in a tweet that two villages heavily populated with displaced people were under Turkish bombardment. He said the strikes had resulted in 11 civilian deaths and destroyed a hospital, a power plant and grain silos.”
The latest bombing attacks came after the recent terrorist attack in Turkey was blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). However, the PKK denies any involvement in this terrorist attack. Irrespective of this, NATO Turkey and several Gulf and NATO powers all helped to destabilize Syria. Therefore, the collective weakness of Northern Iraq and Northern Syria is down to the nations that destabilized both countries.
France 24 reports, “The strikes targeted PKK bases in northern Iraq’s mountainous regions of Kandil, Asos and Hakurk, as well as bases of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), in Ayn al-Arab (called Kobane in Kurdish), Tal Rifaat, Jazira and Derik regions in Syria, the ministry said. Ankara considers the YPG as a terror group affiliated with the PKK.”
In July, NATO Turkey killed tourists in Northern Iraq – including a very young child. It is known that four artillery shells fired by NATO Turkey hit the tourist resort in the environs of Barakh (Zakho district – Kurdish semi-autonomous region).
ISIS forcibly converted Yazidis, enslaved thousands, raped Yazidi women, and countless barbarities – some Yazidis are still enslaved today. Yet in Iraq, NATO Turkey is also killing Yazidis who are caught up in the intrigues of this country in Northern Iraq.
Associated Foreign Press reports, “The heartland of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, Sinjar is frequently targeted by Turkish airstrikes against bases of Turkey’s separatist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).”
One Yazidi activist said, “The international community also has a moral responsibility towards Yazidis and the people of Sinjar. It is both painful and illogical that these attacks go [unaddressed] as if they are legitimate. It seems Turkey can get away with anything.”
Voice of America reports, “Turkey regularly carries out airstrikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Ankara regards both as terrorist groups.”
Gulf powers and NATO military arms have turned Yemen into a nightmare. James Elder (last year), a spokesperson for UNICEF, said, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”
The former administration of President Barack Obama spread death to Libya, Syria, Yemen, and other nations. Hence, when the Yemen crisis began, the administration of Obama was quick to make huge military profits. France and the United Kingdom also welcomed the rich pickings – all three nations are NATO powers.
Reuters said, “U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration has offered Saudi Arabia more than $115 billion in weapons, other military equipment and training, the most of any U.S. administration in the 71-year U.S.-Saudi alliance, a report seen by Reuters has found.”
The BBC says, “The UN estimated that by the end of 2021, the conflict in Yemen would have caused over 377,000 deaths, with 60% of them the result of hunger, lack of healthcare and unsafe water.”
NATO and Gulf powers can kill at random. Hence, the latest bombing attacks by NATO Turkey in Iraq and Syria – similar to the conflicts in Libya and Yemen – are a grim reminder of the utter hypocrisy of the international community that spins everything under the auspices of power concentration mechanisms and supplied chaos.
Biden – when Vice President in the Obama administration – condemned Turkey. He said, “What did they do? They poured hundreds of millions of dollars and thousands of tons of weapons into anyone who would fight against Assad — except that the people who were being supplied were al-Nusra and al-Qaeda and the extremist elements of jihadis coming from other parts of the world.”
The Yemeni child dying of cancer from out-of-date medication – to Yazidis enslaved by ISIS – and Christians fleeing Iraq along with a host of grim realities mean little in the corridors of power in Ankara, London, Paris, Riyadh, Washington, and others. Therefore, the Kurds – and others – expect further NATO Turkey bombing attacks – that also kill the Yazidis in the Sinjar region.
