Turkey increased military sales six-fold to Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Military sales by Turkey to Azerbaijan have increased six-fold this year. Alongside this, Turkey is utilizing international Islamist terrorists just like in Northern Syria and more recently Libya. Therefore, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – and Turkey’s historical animosity towards Armenian Christians – all fit into the jigsaw of NATO Turkey.

Other nations, from France to the Russian Federation are all calling for a military truce and negotiations. However, President Erdogan of Turkey insists that Azerbaijan should retake all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Of course, in the mind of Erdogan, it is fine for Turkey to occupy Northern Cyprus decade after decade. Similarly, NATO Turkey utilizing Sunni Islamist terrorists in Northern Syria and Libya – while bombing the Kurds in Northern Iraq – are all permissible based on Erdogan’s obsession with meddling.

President Vladimir Putin doesn’t usually miscalculate in the arena of international relations. Yet, when it comes to Erdogan, he clearly is miscalculating. Thus any benefits from tensions within NATO are meaningless.

After all, apart from France, it seems that NATO Turkey can now openly send Sunni Islamist terrorists to other nations. President Macron of France said, “We now have information which indicates that Syrian fighters from jihadist groups have (transited) through Gaziantep (southeastern Turkey) to reach the Nagorno-Karabakh theatre of operations.”

Reuters reports, “Azerbaijan has more firepower than Armenia, and Turkish export data showed it bought $77.1 million worth of military equipment from Turkey last month before fighting began. Turkey’s military exports to its ally have risen six-fold this year.”

It is abundantly clear that the conflict isn’t like the past because Azerbaijan can clearly outspend Armenia. Likewise, the size of each respective army overwhelmingly favors Azerbaijan. Therefore, the constant upgrade of the armed forces of Azerbaijan based on sales from Israel, the Russian Federation, Turkey, and other nations, means that political elites in Moscow can no longer sit on the political fence.

Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, admitted that the situation is extremely difficult for Armenia. He also said that Azerbaijan and Turkey had no interest “to stop their aggression.”

Thus, it is essential that France and the Russian Federation – and others – seek a solution and to pressurize Turkey.

