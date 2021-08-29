Two young males in Japan die after suspended Moderna Covid-19 vaccine lots

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Japan is heavily focused on the vaccine program to curtail deaths and hospitalizations concerning coronavirus (Covid-19). Thus, at a time of daily high infection numbers in Japan, along with enormous strains on the health care system from Tokyo to Okinawa, it is disconcerting that contaminants have been found in three lots of the Covid-19 vaccine made by Moderna Inc.

After finding contaminated lots, further information released states that two young males have died from the lots that have been suspended. One male was 30 and the other 38. Hence, while it is known that no foreign matter materialized from the vials of vaccine that they both took, it is bound to create further worries.

Lee Jay Walker says, “According to the ministry both young males were healthy and didn’t have any underlying health problems before taking the Moderna vaccine. Also, both individuals didn’t suffer from allergies. Thus with their deaths being scrutinized more because of the known contaminated batches, it will raise suspicion in some quarters about the real number of fatalities from the vaccine program – irrespective of Moderna, Pfizer, or AstraZeneca. After all, two young males dying within days of taking their second Moderna dose is suspicious, even if no known link is found between the vaccines they took.”

Japan suspended approximately 1.6 million from the contaminated Moderna lots. However, Taro Kano, the minister in charge of the vaccination program in Japan, said roughly 500,000 shots of the known contaminated lots have already been administered.

Shockingly, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (in command of the Moderna vaccine sale and distribution), according to reports, knew on Aug 16 that contamination had already occurred. Yet, they didn’t notify the health ministry until Aug 25. Therefore, with another lot in Okinawa being reported to have foreign matter in a vial outside of the known suspended lots, Takeda must be scrutinized properly.

The Spanish plant involved is still rolling out the Moderna vaccine. Reuters reports, “The European Union drugs regulator said it was investigating the incident at the Spanish plant run by Rovi (ROVI.MC), but did not find reasons to seek a temporary suspension of production after an initial assessment.”

https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/contaminant-moderna-vaccines-suspected-be-metallic-powder-nhk-2021-08-27/

https://www.modernatx.com

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes