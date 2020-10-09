Typhoon Chan-hom threatens to hit swathes of eastern and western Japan



Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese Meteorological Agency is warning that Typhoon Chan-hom is approaching more outlying areas of Japan. This relates to eastern and western areas of Japan after passing through southern areas.

At the moment, Typhoon Chan-hom is on a path that is on the tip of coastal areas. Hence, it is expected to approach western Japan on Saturday before eastern regions later in the day – and following on into early Sunday.

The projectory of Typhoon Chan-hom means that southern Japan will feel the power first. However, the landfall remains difficult to project because the typhoon is on the tip of passing through near many coastal regions.

Significant wind speed is expected along with potential heavy rainfall. Hence, the fear is that coastal areas will face flooding and possile mudslides.

Commercial shipping is bracing for the tropical storm and warnings have been announced. Winds are expected to be around 90mph to 100mph while approaching Japan before passing through.

Typhoon Chan-hom is more like a potent tropical storm. The intensity will increase between October 9 and 11 on the fringes of Japan.

