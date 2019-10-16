Typhoon Hagibis death toll reaches 75 while 10 people are still not accounted for

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis is now 75 people. At the same time, ten people are still not accounted for. Thus, the final figure is likely to increase further.

It is known that over 100,000 homes have no running water and that many houses remain submerged. Infrastructural issues are plentiful and to make matters worse heavy-rain is being forecast to hit the worse hit areas in the next few days. Therefore, many people need emergency help and support during this extremely trying time.

The worse hit prefecture was Fukushima where at least 25 people are known to have perished. This was based on levees bursting in many parts of the Abukuma River. Hence, before the typhoon hit Japan – and with over-attention being on Tokyo – the Modern Tokyo Times expressed that rural and poorer areas were likely to suffer the most.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe uttered, “The national government will continue to do everything possible so that the victims of this disaster can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.”

Reuters reports, “Thousands of police, fire officials and military personnel continued to search for people who may have been cut off by floodwaters and landslides, with hope diminishing that the missing would be found alive.”

Therefore, with people still missing, and many homes being severely affected by being destroyed, the situation is still extremely serious. Hence, the central government must provide the necessary funding from emergency reserves – which Abe promises to release immediately.

