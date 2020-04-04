U.S Embassy in Tokyo warns Americans about coronavirus and hints at suspicions

Chika Mori and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan appears to be entering a new phase of increasing daily coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. Naturally, people in Japan are worried about this. Hence the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo is also monitoring events carefully. Therefore, the choice for Americans in Japan is extremely alarming because of the growing crisis in America despite sound advice.

Early images of the crisis in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, witnessed British and other foreign nationals scrambling to leave. At the same time, this was replicated in other parts of China. However, the same British nationals by the middle of March will have a greater chance of death – or catching coronavirus – in the United Kingdom.

On the U.S. Embassy website in Japan, it states, “Japan is experiencing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. Over the past 72 hours, more than 650 individuals across the country have tested positive, an increase of approximately 200 cases per day. On April 2, Japan saw the largest increase in cases since the outbreak of the virus. A growing number of medical and political leaders across the country are expressing concern that a surge in cases is imminent. The U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Joe Young issued a video message April 2 to U.S. citizens in Japan in light of the global spread of COVID-19.”

Indeed, alarm bells are beginning to enter the political discourse in Japan after a relative two months of calm. Thus, the cautious and quietist approach is being met by increasing concern. Therefore, since the last week in March – and corresponding with the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics – a dark mood is gripping Japan based on the growing expansion of coronavirus in various parts of the country.

The U.S. Embassy website continues, “As compared to the number of positive cases and hospitalizations in the United States and Europe, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Japan remains relatively low. The Japanese Government’s decision to not test broadly makes it difficult to accurately assess the COVID-19 prevalence rate.”

Sadly, the U.S. Embassy in Japan is expressing a point that is extremely worrying based on not tackling the coronavirus stringently. Thereby, it is difficult for all foreign embassies – and people residing in Japan – to understand the real coronavirus crisis in this country.

The U.S Embassy also stipulates, “As of April 3, only 11 percent of the pre-COVID-19 flight capacity from Japan to the United States remains in operation. While we cannot predict what will happen next, it is safe to assume that Japan’s entry restrictions will further reduce flight availability in the near- and medium-term.”

Overall, it is a grim time for foreign nationals in countless nations who are involved in relationships, blessed with strong family ties internally and externally, loyal friends, and other important areas. After all, the coronavirus crisis is currently more prevalent and dangerous in America than Japan. However, it is difficult to know how the situation will be in both nations one or two months later. Therefore, in the knowledge that flights may be curtailed completely for an unknown period then people face extremely complex decisions.

https://jp.usembassy.gov/health-alert-us-embassy-tokyo-april3-2020/

