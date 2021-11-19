Uganda kills Islamist ADF terrorist recruiting cleric after the recent attack

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) commit terrorist attacks and massacres in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda. This terrorist group originates in Uganda. Therefore, after the recent suicide bombings that hit Kampala, the response from the security apparatus in Uganda is swift.

In the last 24 hours, 21 suspected ADF Islamists have been arrested in Kampala and the surrounding region. Five Islamist terrorists linked to the ADF have also been killed. This includes a known Muslim cleric who recruited terrorists before being killed in a recent raid.

Voice of America reports, “Ugandan police say Sheikh Muhammed Kirevu, also known as Abbas Kirevu, was involved in recruiting personnel into the ranks of the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group and promoting the reemergence of ADF cells within Kampala.”

The DRC knows all about the brutality of the ADF. After all, many massacres have been committed by this terrorist group. This includes hacking people to death and burning Christians alive.

The double suicide bombing that took place in Kampala on Tuesday was met immediately by stern condemnation. Hence, the security apparatus is wasting no time in seeking to flush out ADF members.

The BBC reports, “The Islamist militant ADF was formed in Uganda in the 1990s but is now based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since pledging allegiance to IS in 2019, it has increasingly carried out attacks in the group’s name.”

Islamist terrorist groups are killing throughout Africa. This includes the nations of Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, and other nations. Therefore, the DRC and Uganda must share intelligence concerning the ADF.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-59337953

https://www.voanews.com/a/uganda-police-kill-5-including-cleric-after-bomb-blasts-/6319497.html

