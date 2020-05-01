United Kingdom coronavirus death toll reaches 26,000: Ineptitude of Boris Johnson



Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom indicated that you could take the coronavirus (Covid-19) on the chin. Of course, in time, he only just survived the coronavirus himself. However, at least 26,000 people haven’t survived and this figure seems understated.

One can only imagine what was going through Johnson’s mind because clearly no strong procedures were taken to protect the most vulnerable. Thus, by the end of April, care home deaths are now overtaking hospital deaths. Yet, the leader of the United Kingdom in early March was willing to put all vulnerable people at risk – and the general population at large.

In early March, Johnson uttered, “…perhaps you could take it on the chin, take it all in one go and allow the disease, as it were, to move through the population, without taking as many draconian measures.”

By late April, it is abundantly clear that the first wave is being managed highly in some European nations. For example, the nations of Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and others have all taken measures to quell the coronavirus crisis. However, for France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, these nations have over 24,000 deaths – and elderly care homes have been treated in a second-class way.

The BBC reports, “There are essentially two separate epidemics – one in care homes that is raging and one in the general population, who end up in hospital when severely ill, which is coming under control.”

Overall, the policy of Johnson went from “take it on the chin” to a firm lockdown. This happened once Johnson realized that the crisis was going to hit the United Kingdom.

Hence, unlike the Czech Republic that prepared adequately, the Johnson administration waited far too long and then panicked. Therefore, not only is the death toll exceptionally high but also the economy is in a complete nosedive based on draconian measures.

The death toll will continue to increase because the Conservative government is playing catch-up. Yet, for the 26,000 people who have perished from coronavirus then they have no chance of catch-up. Instead, only the coldness of the grave!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-52478085

