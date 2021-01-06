United Kingdom Covid-19 daily infections hit over 60,000

Kanako Mita and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the United Kingdom is at a perilous stage, despite vaccinations being done every day. Thus in the last 24 hours, another 60,000 people were infected. Therefore, the endless strain on the health care system is continuing.

At the same time, England and Scotland have announced respective lockdowns that are severe. Despite this, the daily death figure of 830 people yesterday looks set to continue to be high for many weeks. Hence, with over 76,000 coronavirus deaths already – approximately 91,000 deaths with Covid-19 being reported on death certificates – then the death toll is already high.

The BBC reports, “Hospital admissions of people with Covid-19 in England also reached another record high on Tuesday, NHS England figures show.”

Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Adviser to the government, uttered, “We’re now into a situation where across the country as a whole, roughly one in 50 people have got the virus, higher in some parts of the country, lower in others.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said, “There is no doubt that in fighting the old variant of the virus, our collective efforts were working and would have continued to work… But we now have a new variant of the virus. It has been both frustrating and alarming to see the speed with which the new variant is spreading.”

The situation in the United Kingdom is extremely serious because the new variant is highly infectious. Hence, the deaths will continue to flow and economic activity will be hindered enormously.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-55550906

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

