United Nations makes an emergency humanitarian appeal for Madagascar

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The humanitarian crisis in Madagascar is alarming the United Nations (UN). Hence, the UN is launching a critical appeal of $76 million to help this embattled nation. This relates to horrendous suffering caused by the drought and the ongoing convulsions of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Approximately one million people in this nation need immediate humanitarian assistance. This includes roughly 300,000 children who are suffering from malnutrition.

Voice of America reports, “The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is urgently appealing for international support to help 1.1 million people in desperate need of life-saving assistance. OCHA spokesman, Jens Laerke, says they face huge and potentially life-threatening needs for food, nutrition, water and sanitation and medical care.”

In the last few years, a continuous drought is compounding an already troubled nation blighted recurrent droughts in the region of Grand Sud. Thus in the last decade, countless seasonal harvests have been devastated by drought in this part of Madagascar.

Alarmingly, last month it was reported that over 130,000 children below the age of five were blighted by acute malnutrition in the Grand Sud region. Hence, the situation is extremely critical and the urgent appeal by the UN needs to be met immediately.

The coronavirus crisis in Madagascar is also creating enormous stress for the most vulnerable. According to Voice of America, food is more scarce between November and March for the poorest in society. Hence, with drought and the convulsions of the coronavirus, approximately one million people need urgent assistance.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/madagascar-covid-hunger-crisis-sparks-urgent-un-appeal

