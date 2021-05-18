United States to cut ISIS money ratlines in NATO Turkey and areas of influence

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The United States under President Joe Biden seeks to end the ISIS (Islamic State – IS) money ratlines. However, just like the same nation that supports the Muslim Brotherhood, America isn’t focused on the enemies of NATO. On the contrary, it is NATO Turkey that is the problem.

Hence, the two areas of ISIS money ratlines that America seeks to turn the tap off concerns Turkey and Northern Syria under Turkey’s control. Indeed, given the fact that Turkey under President Erdogan is known to have imprisoned hundreds of thousands of people, along with international Sunni Islamists utilizing NATO Turkey to enter Syria, it is remarkable that Turkey isn’t kicked out of NATO under Erdogan.

America announced that it aims to take urgent steps to stop ISIS from utilizing the international money markets. Of concern are Turkey and Northern Syria under the control of Turkey. This relates to ISIS proceeds from butchering religious minorities and stealing wealth directly, exploiting the resources of Iraq and Syria under areas of control, international supporters of ISIS, Sunni Islamists sending donations, and other areas of concern.

Voice of America reports, “One of the sanctioned individuals, Alaa Khanfurah, is accused of using his Turkish-based money services company to transfer thousands of dollars to IS operatives across Syria. Treasury officials also said that in 2017 and again in 2019, Khanfurah facilitated money transfers between top IS leaders.”

The director of the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, said, “This administration is committed to preventing the resurgence of ISIS and countering the group’s terrorist financing networks wherever they operate.”

Modern Tokyo Times reported in December 2019, “President Emmanuel Macron of France didn’t mince his words in relation to Turkey and its tacit support of working with ISIS (Islamic State – IS) proxies. This is far from the ideal of what NATO is meant to be about. Instead, apart from Macron, other leading NATO nations have been too quiet about the linkage between Turkey and ISIS – and Turkey’s support of other Islamist and mercenary groups in Syria.”

Macron openly said Turkey is working with ISIS proxies. The leader of France said, “I think any ambiguity with Turkey vis-a-vis these groups is detrimental to everybody for the situation on the ground.”

France will be pleased that the Biden administration is seeking to curtail the money ratlines of ISIS via NATO Turkey and its area of control in Northern Syria. Thus Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, uttered, “In countries throughout the Middle East, ISIS has relied on key money services business operators, like those designated today, that allow ISIS to obfuscate its transactions.”

In conflicts involving Sunni Islamist terrorist groups (ISIS to HAMAS) the hands of Turkey and Qatar are known. Therefore, with Turkey being a NATO nation, Erdogan should face the ramifications of his policies.

Indeed, images and information confirm that NATO Turkey is utilizing Sunni Islamist terrorist groups and mercenaries openly. This concerns Libya, Northern Syria, and during the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh against Christian Armenians.

https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-targets-islamic-state-moneymen-turkey-syria

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/dec/03/macron-clashes-with-erdogan-over-anti-isis-kurdish-fighters

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-armenia-azerbaijan-russia-mercenaries-idUSKBN26L394

