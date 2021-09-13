Vietnam and Japan praise relations between both nations in Hanoi: Russian Federation

Vietnam and Japan praise relations between both nation in Hanoi: Russian Federation

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính of Vietnam (Việt Nam) met the Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi in Hanoi (Hà Nội) yesterday. The Prime Minister of Vietnam and the Defense Minister of Japan praised recent developments between Japan and Vietnam. Hence, the promise of strengthening ties and understanding respective priorities was endorsed. Therefore, the meeting between Chính and Kishi will further cement the strong bond between both nations.

NHK reports, “The defense minister said he wants to redefine defense cooperation between Japan and Vietnam. He said he wants the two countries to work together to contribute to the peace and security not only of their nations, but also the region and the international community.”

The Vietnamese Communist Party understands the fluidity of virtual one-party domination in Japan under the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). However, while Vietnam will agree with many angles that Japan is concerned about concerning territorial issues with China – and seeking to contain China’s perceived expansionist policies according to the corridors of power in Tokyo and Washington – the nation of Vietnam is likely to refrain from involving itself in the China and Taiwan dispute.

Vietnam welcomes Japan in increasing its role throughout the South China Sea and the Asia Pacific in general. Thus, various international mechanisms are in the interest of Vietnam concerning the containment of America or China. However, it must be stated that America is rather sheepish after recent debacles in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria – and the failed Libya adventure that led to a weakened nation that is now blighted by insecurity.

Vietnam News reports, “They exchanged ideas on international and regional issues. On those on the sea, including the East Sea and the East China Sea, PM Chính affirmed Việt Nam’s viewpoint of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation, settling disputes and differences in the sea by peaceful measures on the basis of respect to international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982.”

Russian Federation and Vietnam

Vietnam is extremely important geopolitically concerning the shared border with China, the Mekong Delta, Pacific Ocean, the South China Sea, and the Gulf of Tonkin. Henceforth, strong relations between Japan and Vietnam are beneficial for both nations. However, similar to relations between Japan and the Russian Federation, the American angle in the body politic of Japan is still disconcerting for Vietnam – despite cordial relations between America and Vietnam compared with the past.

Vietnam prefers regional solutions in Asia apart from having close ties with the Russian Federation. Indeed, Vietnam earlier this year praised ties with the Russian Federation.

Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich of Vietnam – during his visit to Moscow – praised the Russian Federation. Vietnamese media reported, “He, therefore, highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy of enhancing the solidarity, friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation with Russia, which is also the top priority in the foreign policy of the Vietnamese (Communist) Party, state and army.”

In this sense, Japan must refrain from overtly plying the anti-China and pro-Taiwan angle after the debacle in only evacuating one Japanese individual from Afghanistan; for it seems that Japan is merely doing the bidding of America. Therefore, while Vietnam welcomes Japan and its assistance in economic, scientific, and other important areas, the Japanese Foreign Ministry needs to adopt a policy that seems focused entirely on the self-interests of Japan – and not the whims of America (The United States could easily change its stance towards China and disengage like in other parts of the world).

Nguyễn Phú Trọng, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, uttered, “Vietnam and Russia have shared common stances on almost all international issues, and have supported each other at regional and global multilateral forums.”

https://vietnamnews.vn/politics-laws/1029817/viet-nam-places-japan-as-partner-of-top-importance-pm.html

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210913_08/

