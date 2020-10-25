Weekly Covid-19 high in Tokyo on very few tests taken

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Tokyo coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis continues to look like a managed graph. Equally, the ebbs and flows have evolved around the postponed Olympics, to the re-election of the Tokyo Governor. Therefore, it is baffling to know what is really happening.

Rather worryingly, the latest 203 new coronavirus infections came from only 946 tests. Thus, not only is this figure the highest this week, it is from a very low number of tests taken. Hence, the ratio is rather high.

Internationally, many nations in Europe that were hit badly in the early period are now blighted by high infections again. For example, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are being hit hard again. However, unlike the first time, nations that had relatively escaped are now also suffering from high infections – for example, Czechia and Slovakia.

Thus, with nations from Myanmar in the Mekong Delta to Slovakia suddenly having problems from September onwards, the fear is that some nations that have escaped the first major wave may face a new crisis. Of course, nobody fully knows but it is looking that way.

Hence, with the height of the influenza season to hit Japan soon, the fear is that having covid-19 and influenza at the same time will lead to higher rates of death – and stronger side effects for survivors. Therefore, it is imperative that Tokyo prepares for the worst-case scenario and the same applies to the entire country.

Signs from Hokkaido to Miyagi are that a new pickup of infections may begin shortly. Therefore, the onset of the influenza season will bring fresh challenges and create new psychological concerns.

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

