Yemen and UNICEF says 10,000 known children killed or injured since the war began

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Rich Gulf nations spend vast sums on owning European football clubs, buy expensive property all over the world in exclusive cities, buy yachts at unimaginable sums, go on Muslim religious pilgrimages, and so forth. However, in Yemen, children are dying year after year from bombing to the convulsions of war. This includes death from cholera, measles, and other health factors.

Henceforth, like the conflict in Syria, it is mainly the poor who are dying. Thus, mega-materialism continues unabated in the Gulf while wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen linger on.

James Elder, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said, “A child dies in Yemen of something that is preventable every 10 minutes. And that is certainly a number that unfortunately has not changed in the last couple of years…Yemen is the most difficult place in the world to be a child. Incredulously, it is getting worse.”

UNICEF acknowledged that 10,000 known children have been killed or maimed by the war since it began. This figure is higher because many cases will never be known. Also, more children are dying because of the economic and health convulsions of the conflict. Therefore, the real number of dead children is horrendously high.

The Human Rights Council (HRC) condemned all parties to this brutal conflict. This organization reported its findings, it said, “Examples include humanitarian restrictions and obstacles to access to food and healthcare; arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, gender-based violence, including sexual violence; torture and other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment; denial of fair trial rights; violations of fundamental freedoms; persecution and violations against journalists, human rights defenders, minorities, migrants and internally displaced persons; and violations of children’s rights.”

Voice of America reports, “Elder, who has just returned from a mission to Yemen, said children are exposed to many dangers. He said four out of every five children, or more than 11 million children, need humanitarian assistance. He said 400,000 children suffer from severe acute malnutrition and millions more lack clean drinking water. He said more than two million children are out of school.”

In 2019, Modern Tokyo Times said, “Since the conflict broke out, then many rich pickings have been found by nations that are heavily involved in supplying military arms. Indeed, for the UK, roughly £4 billion of military sales have been sold to Saudi Arabia. Hence, the proxy war between Iran and the Sunni Muslim alliance backed by Saudi Arabia in Yemen is a boon time for Western military sales. Of course, this boon time is based on untold suffering and the collapse of the already weak infrastructure. Therefore, children are dying from cholera, malnutrition, lack of medicine, and other terrible factors outside of being killed by military weapons.”

The World Food Program is providing essential food supplies to approximately 12 million people. However, despite the severity of the crisis, concerns persist about funding.

