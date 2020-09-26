Yoshihide Suga to become the next Prime Minister of Japan

Kanako Mita and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, was elected the new president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Hence, it is a formality that he will become the new leader of Japan.

The sudden resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ultimately led to no real convulsions. Instead, like expected, Suga emerged victorious based on major factions supporting him.

In truth, his two main rivals had little chance from the outset because the LDP opted for stability. This was deemed necessary based on the ongoing coronavirus crisis (Covid-19) and the economic convulsions that have followed. Therefore, in the short-term, Suga was deemed a solid candidate to take over from Abe.

Suga won 377 votes compared to Fumio Kishida with 89 and Shigeru Ishiba obtaining 68. Despite the vote being clear cut for Suga, the fact remains that Ishiba is liked outside of the political mechanisms of this internal election.

The BBC reports, “Now that the conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has chosen its new leader, there will be another vote on Wednesday in parliament, where he is almost certain to be made prime minister because of the LDP’s majority.”

Suga’s mandate lasts until autumn next year. Hence, it remains to be seen if Suga will call for an election earlier to stamp his authority.

In the short-term, the emphasis will remain on fighting the coronavirus crisis and shoring up the economy. At the same time, to maintain Abe’s foreign policy legacy of diplomacy.

It is known that Suga wants digitalization and other modernization processes to take place within the business community and further afield.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-54070281

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes