Ando Hiroshige and Japanese Art

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Andō Hiroshige (1797–1858) hails from Japan, and throughout his life he depicted a world steeped in quiet poetry—one that celebrated the natural beauty of the countryside while tenderly observing ordinary people traveling, making religious pilgrimages, working, and inhabiting the evolving urban landscape.

Hiroshige embraced many artistic themes, including birds, erotic art (shunga), landscapes, nature, and spiritual motifs. True to his vision, the ordinary was often transfigured into sublime beauty. For this reason, the appeal of Hiroshige never fades—remaining deeply cherished in Japan and resonating far beyond its shores.

The British Museum notes: “Renowned painter and print artist. Pupil of Utagawa Toyohiro; also studied with Okajima Rinsai and Ooka Umpo. The leading landscape artist of the ‘Ukiyo-e’ school, Hiroshige was the son of an official in the fire department.”

Among his most celebrated collective works are The Fifty-three Stations of the Tōkaidō, Eight Views of Lake Biwa, and One Hundred Famous Views of Edo, alongside many others. Through these series, one can easily imagine how the Tōkaidō Road once braided together lives and landscapes during the Edo period.

Before fully entering the world of art, Hiroshige served as a fire warden, protecting Edo Castle after inheriting his father’s post. The modest income from this role became the foundation of his artistic journey, which truly blossomed after studying under Utagawa Toyohiro.

Hiroshige offers us an intimate window into everyday life. Rather than dwelling on leisure scenes or fashionable ladies, he illuminated the worlds of working people, pilgrims, and humble urban vistas. His genius lies in this communion with nature and humanity—where rain, bridges, travelers, and distant mountains quietly speak.

His death poem reads:

“I leave my brush in the East

And set forth on my journey.

I shall see the famous places

in the Western Land.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes