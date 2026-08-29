Art of Japan – Delightful Mix and High Culture

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese artist Suzuki Shōnen (1848–1918) was born in the ancient cultural capital of Kyoto in the middle of the nineteenth century. Throughout his life, the profound influence of Kyoto’s artistic traditions – together with the enduring cultural importance of China – remained abundantly visible. His work belonged to a Japan experiencing extraordinary transformation, yet Shōnen never appeared to regard modernization as a reason to abandon the artistic treasures inherited from earlier generations.

His father, Suzuki Hyakunen, instilled in Shōnen a deep love of the past and an appreciation of the sophisticated cultural worlds of both China and Japan. Thus, as Japan moved through the dramatic processes of modernization surrounding the Meiji Restoration (1868), father and son sought to preserve something precious. Their art became part of a wider cultural dialogue between tradition and change – between an ancient aesthetic inheritance and a rapidly modernizing nation.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art says, “Together with his father, Suzuki Hyakunen, Shonen was one of the leading painters active in Kyoto during the Meiji period. After the country became more open to the West in the second half of the nineteenth century, they made efforts to preserve the subjects and style of traditional Japanese painting.”

Their importance therefore extends beyond individual artistic achievement. They represent a generation that understood that cultural modernization did not necessarily have to mean cultural amnesia.

In this sense, Suzuki Shōnen belongs to the remarkable artistic story of Kyoto – a city where temples, gardens, poetry, painting, calligraphy, Buddhism, aristocratic culture, and the natural world became intertwined over centuries. His paintings can consequently be viewed not simply as works of art, but as part of a continuing conversation with the cultural memory of Japan.

Aoyama Masaharu (Seiji Aoyama, 1893–1969) was born in Saitama Prefecture during the transformative Meiji Period (1868–1912) and died in 1969, when Japan had entered a very different age of post-war reconstruction and remarkable economic growth. His lifetime therefore stretched across an extraordinary historical landscape. He witnessed Japan move from the cultural and political upheavals of the early twentieth century through war, devastation, reconstruction, and eventually economic renewal.

Masaharu also devoted himself to the traditional Japanese discipline of suiboku-ga, or ink painting. He studied this refined artistic language at the Tokyo School of Fine Arts, absorbing an aesthetic in which simplicity, suggestion, empty space, atmosphere, and the movement of the brush could sometimes communicate more profoundly than an abundance of detail.

Yet the story of suiboku-ga reaches far beyond modern Japan. Its origins lie in China – the Middle Kingdom – before the tradition travelled across the East Asian cultural sphere. Zen Buddhist monks played an important role in bringing Chinese ink-painting traditions to Japan, where they gradually became absorbed into the country’s own spiritual and artistic vocabulary during the fourteenth century.

The history of suiboku-ga therefore reveals something especially beautiful about East Asian culture. Artistic traditions did not simply remain within political borders. They travelled with monks, scholars, poets, merchants, and artists, crossing seas and generations before taking root in new cultural soil. Chinese influence became Japanese expression, while Japanese artists subsequently transformed what they inherited into something distinctly their own.

The Japanese artist Watanabe Shikō (1683–1755) was born in Kyoto with an exceptional artistic gift. He belonged to the Edo Period, an age when Japanese art flourished through an extraordinary meeting of nature, religion, philosophy, poetry, aristocratic culture, and the developing world of popular imagery, including ukiyo-e.

Again, Kyoto stands at the centre of the story. Born in the ancient capital, Watanabe Shikō encountered the profound cultural atmosphere of places such as Kōyasan, Nara, and Negoro-ji, together with the temples, gardens, traditions, and intellectual life of his native city. These were not merely geographical locations; they formed part of a living cultural landscape in which religion, art, history, and nature were inseparable.

Shikō’s artistic development was further enriched by his association with the aristocratic Konoe family, one of the five regent clans of the ancient capital. Under the erudite Konoe Iehiro (1667–1736) – himself a calligrapher, painter, poet, and statesman – Shikō expanded his artistic horizons and deepened his engagement with the traditional Japanese yamato-e style.

The Kyoto National Museum explains, “Shikō went on to serve as an artist for the aristocratic Konoe family, one of the five regent clans in the ancient capital. Under its erudite head—the calligrapher, painter, poet, and statesman Konoe Iehiro (1667–1736)—Shikō expanded his purview to encompass the traditional Japanese yamato-e style of painting.”

The museum further notes that Iehiro’s fascination with natural history – including his own botanical illustrations – influenced Shikō and encouraged his emphasis on sketching from life.

This relationship between nature and art became especially important. Flowers, birds, trees, landscapes, animals, and the changing seasons were not merely decorative subjects. They could become vehicles for contemplation, expressions of impermanence, and windows into the spiritual character of the natural world.

Shikō’s influence subsequently reached into the next generation of Kyoto painting. His artistic attitudes helped shape some of the most important painters of the second half of the eighteenth century, including Maruyama Ōkyo (1733–1795).

Thus, across the centuries, a remarkable cultural thread emerges. From Chinese ink traditions travelling to Japan, to Zen monks carrying artistic and spiritual ideas across the sea; from the aristocratic and religious world of Kyoto to the revolutionary transformations of the Meiji Period; and from traditional brushwork to artists confronting a modernizing Japan, the story is not simply one of artistic change.

It is a story of inheritance.

Japan repeatedly absorbed influences from beyond its shores while transforming them through its own cultural sensibility. Kyoto became one of the great vessels of this inheritance, preserving memories of the imperial court, Buddhism, Shinto, poetry, painting, calligraphy, gardens, and the natural world. Artists such as Suzuki Shōnen, Aoyama Masaharu, and Watanabe Shikō consequently belong to different periods, yet their work can be viewed through one enduring question: how can the beauty of the past remain alive while the world around it changes?

Their answer was found in the brush.

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