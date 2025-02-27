Catholic Priest Killed by PDF Democratic Forces in Myanmar: Army Attacks Wedding

Kanako Mita, Nuray Lydia Oglu, and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Pro-democratic forces belonging to the People’s Defense Force (PDF) in Myanmar have brutally killed a Catholic priest. This shocking event comes at a time when the armed forces of Myanmar have attacked a wedding of members of the PDF and killed many.

Min Aung Hlaing (military leader and head of Myanmar) took power in early 2021 after arresting the State Counsellor (Aung San Suu Kyi) and President (Win Myint). Since then, Hlaing consolidated his power concentration policies to usurp the path of democracy under Aung San Suu Kyi. Therefore, this usurpation of democracy led to the establishment of new forces – to counter his authoritarianism.

UN News reports (September 2024), “At least 5,350 civilians have been killed, and more than 3.3 million displaced, since the military seized power on 1 February 2021, and over half the population is living below the poverty line mainly due to violence perpetrated by the national armed forces.”

The civilian death toll is likely higher. On top of this, the number of deaths between various military forces is extremely high and rising each day. Despite this, the war continues throughout vast parts of Myanmar – without any solution on the horizon.

AP News reports, “Father Donald Martin Ye Naing Win, 44, is believed to be the first Catholic priest targeted for killing in the civil war that erupted after the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi four years ago. He served in a village church in Shwebo township in Sagaing region, a stronghold of the armed resistance.”

His body had been “mutilated and disfigured with stab wounds.”

Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times analyst) says, “Some reports indicate the PDF stabbed the Catholic priest to death because they accused him of being an informer (this also could be PDF propaganda to deflect from the brutal murder). Other reports claim PDF forces were drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. Therefore, the brutal murder of this Catholic priest highlights that civilians reside in fear based on the deeds of all sides in this brutal conflict – that is tearing Myanmar apart.”

Since the brutal killing of the Catholic priest, other civilians have been killed in several attacks. For example, reports claim that the armed forces targeted a wedding taking place between two members of the PDF on Tuesday.

Radio Free Asia reports, “Myanmar’s air force bombed a wedding party for two pro-democracy fighters on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, members of the anti-junta force in the Magway region told Radio Free Asia.”

If a National Salvation government can’t be formed, then not only will the flow of deaths continue – and brutal atrocities committed by all sides will continue unabated- but it will likely be the final nail in the coffin of Myanmar.

Even if the military regime is defeated, it appears unlikely that various ethnic, religious, and political groups will unite under a federal state that enables Myanmar to survive.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes