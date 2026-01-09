Denmark Alarmed by US Comments over Greenland (NATO)

Kanako Mita, Michiyo Tanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

With a population of just 57,000 people, Greenland now finds itself unexpectedly positioned at the center of an intensifying geopolitical debate—one that risks placing strain on NATO cohesion should relations between the United States and Denmark deteriorate further. Long viewed as a remote Arctic territory, Greenland has been drawn into global strategic calculations amid renewed attention from Washington under the administration of President Donald Trump.

Recent statements and policy signals from senior figures within the Trump administration have heightened concerns in Copenhagen and across Europe. Reports suggest that Denmark has faced sustained pressure regarding Greenland’s future status, prompting unease within NATO at a time when alliance unity is widely regarded as essential to collective security. These developments have unfolded against a broader backdrop of assertive American foreign policy actions, which some European governments believe risk undermining established norms of international conduct.

President Trump has argued that Greenland’s strategic importance has increased due to growing Russian and Chinese activity in the Arctic, asserting that foreign vessels are operating extensively in the region. However, these claims have not been accompanied by publicly available evidence, leading to calls for greater transparency and dialogue rather than escalation.

Importantly, voices within the U.S. security establishment have sought to lower tensions. Mick Mulroy, former CIA paramilitary officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, has dismissed any military scenario, stating that there would be no congressional support for actions that could fracture the NATO alliance.

The option most frequently cited by U.S. officials has been a potential purchase of Greenland. Yet this idea has been firmly rejected by political leaders in both Copenhagen and Nuuk. As the BBC has reported, CBS—its U.S. news partner—indicated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio described acquisition as the administration’s preferred option during briefings with members of Congress. Even so, such a move would face formidable legal and political hurdles, including the requirement of a two-thirds majority in the U.S. Senate and the acquiescence of European partners—conditions that currently appear improbable.

Within Greenland itself, public opinion reflects a nuanced position. While many Greenlanders favor greater independence from Denmark, there is also clear resistance to becoming part of the United States. This underscores the importance of respecting the wishes of the island’s population rather than framing its future solely through the lens of great-power competition.

European leaders have responded with notable unity. Seven major European nations issued a joint statement affirming that Greenland’s future “belongs to its people” and that decisions regarding its status rest exclusively with Denmark and Greenland. Echoing this sentiment, Canada’s CBC reported that European leaders urged Washington to pursue its Arctic security interests through cooperation within NATO rather than through pressure on Denmark, which has exercised jurisdiction over Greenland for more than three centuries.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned openly of the potential consequences for the alliance should intimidation or military considerations enter the equation. She cautioned that any armed action against a NATO member would fundamentally undermine the post–Second World War security architecture.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has likewise been unequivocal, describing Washington’s posture as deeply troubling and reaffirming that Danish sovereignty over Greenland is not open to negotiation. As he stated, so long as the Kingdom of Denmark encompasses Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, any attempt to weaken that sovereignty is unacceptable.

At the European level, leaders including Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa have emphasized that territorial integrity and sovereignty are cornerstones of international law—principles that apply universally and without exception.

What was once regarded as a frozen frontier has thus evolved into a geopolitical fault line, where strategic interests, natural resources, sovereignty, and alliance politics converge. How this situation is managed will carry significant implications not only for Greenland and Denmark, but for NATO unity and the broader international order.

In this context, many observers argue that it is incumbent upon political institutions within the United States, alongside the European Union and NATO partners, to prioritize dialogue, restraint, and respect for international norms. A collective reaffirmation of support for Denmark and Greenland—grounded in law, alliance solidarity, and democratic choice—would help prevent unnecessary escalation and preserve the foundations of transatlantic cooperation.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes