DRC and Food Insecurity: (Ebola Crisis)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is engulfed in a nightmare of ethnic, political, and religious bloodshed that continues to tear through its eastern heartlands. At the same time, one of the deadliest Ebola outbreaks in modern history has claimed at least 1,500 lives, with little indication that the epidemic is nearing containment. Meanwhile, tensions with neighboring Rwanda continue to smolder amid persistent accusations that Kigali supports the Tutsi-led M23 insurgency.

Against this backdrop of insecurity, a labyrinth of militias, entrenched ethnic rivalries, and regional power struggles fuels relentless violence. The Islamist butchers of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) continue their campaign of terror against Christian communities and other civilians, leaving behind a trail of massacres, displacement, and shattered lives. Millions have been driven from their homes, while hunger, disease, fear, and extreme poverty tighten their grip on an exhausted population.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warns: “More than 2.65 million people in the 48 Ebola-affected health zones face acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+), including more than 628,000 people in emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4).”

Lee Jay Walker, a Modern Tokyo Times analyst, says: “Regional African nations and the wider international community must not remain idle while millions suffer in silence. The beleaguered people of this vast and wounded nation—and countless others trapped in neglected crises across Africa—deserve more than sympathy; they need decisive action and sustained support before hope itself fades into oblivion.”

Yet despite the scale of the catastrophe, the crisis in the DRC continues to receive only limited international attention. As global focus remains fixed elsewhere, humanitarian agencies struggle to secure the funding needed to save lives and prevent an even greater disaster.

The WFP reports: “In eastern DRC, nearly 10 million people are already facing crisis or emergency levels of hunger. Ituri remains one of the country’s most severe hunger hotspots with 1.9 million people facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse.”

Beyond Ebola, eastern Congo is also battling a cascade of deadly health emergencies. Cholera, malaria, measles, Mpox, tuberculosis, and numerous other infectious diseases are spreading through communities already devastated by conflict and displacement.

Malnutrition further deepens the crisis, weakening immune systems and leaving countless people unable to withstand preventable diseases. Hunger and disease have become inseparable, reinforcing one another in a vicious cycle that grows more lethal with each passing week as much of the world looks away.

Oxfam states that the DRC “…has been engulfed in a complex humanitarian crisis for decades. Over the last two years, the situation has massively deteriorated due to an increase in the scale and number of conflicts in the country.”

All of this is unfolding while the second-deadliest Ebola outbreak in recorded history devastates conflict-ridden regions of eastern Congo, overwhelming fragile health services already pushed beyond their limits.

The epidemic continues to intensify in the hardest-hit regions, where approximately 80% of recent infections have emerged through unknown chains of transmission, making containment increasingly difficult and raising fears of further explosive spread.

The DRC stands on the brink of an even greater catastrophe. Without sustained regional cooperation, stronger international engagement, and a dramatic increase in humanitarian assistance, millions of vulnerable people risk being abandoned to war, famine, disease, and despair.

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