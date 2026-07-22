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DRC Ebola Deaths to top 1,000 (Ebola Spirals)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is spiraling out of control. With the official death toll now standing at 999, the grim milestone of 1,000 deaths is expected to be surpassed within days. Frontline healthcare workers and other essential personnel are increasingly overwhelmed, under-resourced, and exhausted as they confront one of the most devastating Ebola crises in modern history.

This unfolding catastrophe is striking a nation already crippled by chronic insecurity, countless militias, Islamist Takfiri forces that continue to target Christian communities, and an unrelenting cycle of humanitarian emergencies. Cholera, HIV, malaria, measles, mpox, pneumonia, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases continue to devastate vulnerable populations, while malnutrition, food insecurity, poor sanitation, fragile healthcare systems, and decades of armed conflict further fuel the crisis.

Confirmed Ebola cases have now surpassed 2,400, while the death toll is on the verge of exceeding 1,000 — the fastest such escalation in the history of the disease. Unlike previous multinational Ebola outbreaks, the Bundibugyo virus strain currently has no approved vaccine, leaving healthcare workers with limited tools to contain its deadly spread.

As AP News reports, the outbreak “… has also killed more people at a quicker rate than any outbreak on record, including the 2013-2016 outbreak that is considered the worst on record with over 11,000 deaths out of at least 28,000 cases. That outbreak took about eight months to reach 1,000 deaths.”

Even more alarming, the World Health Organization (WHO) believes the official figures significantly underestimate the true scale of the disaster. The WHO has warned that the actual death toll may be two to four times higher than reported. If accurate, the humanitarian consequences are even more catastrophic, with no indication that the outbreak is slowing.

The epidemic continues to intensify in the hardest-hit regions, where approximately 80% of recent infections have emerged through unknown chains of transmission, making containment increasingly difficult and raising fears of further explosive spread.

Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, warned, “If we do not stop this outbreak today, it could become one of the worst Ebola outbreaks the world has ever documented.”

As The Guardian explains, “Ebola spreads through direct contact with body fluids from infected people or animals… According to the WHO, the average fatality rate from Ebola is about 50%, varying from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks. This is the 17th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since the discovery of the virus.”

The crisis has been compounded by strikes involving healthcare workers protesting unpaid salaries and deteriorating working conditions. At a time when most new transmissions cannot even be traced, such disruptions further weaken an already overstretched response.

Meanwhile, fresh Ebola cases have been confirmed in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu—regions already ravaged by armed conflict, mass displacement, and chronic instability. Unless urgent international support is mobilized, this rapidly escalating outbreak threatens to become one of the darkest chapters in the long history of Ebola.

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