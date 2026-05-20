Drone Strike Hits a Busy Market in Kordofan (Sudan)

Murad Makhmudov, Noriko Watanabe, and Hiroshi Saito

Modern Tokyo Times

The deaths keep on mounting in Sudan along with never ending drone strikes that hit health services to markets. Accordingly, another drone strike hitting a market in West Kordofan isn’t a shock anymore. Instead, it joins a long list of devasting drone strikes by all parties in this brutal war.

Apparently, the market was bustling with people in Ghubaysh (West Kordofan) when the drone strike hit. Initial reports claim that at least 28 people perished. It is belived that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) is to blame for the latest massacre.

The SAF and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been blamed for committing attrocities against each other – and against ordinary Sudanese civilians.

AP News reports, “The conflict in Sudan has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced some 13 million and pushed many parts of the country into famine. More than 30 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.”

Several nations in Africa and West Asia (the Middle East) – and further afield – have vested interests in the ongoing conflict. This adds increasing fuel to the fire. Hence, the war continues to grind on month after month – and year after year – since the full scale conflict erupted in 2023.

The Sudan Tribune reports, “Both parties to the conflict have escalated drone attacks across wide areas of Kordofan and Darfur. Between January and April, 28 attacks were recorded against markets and 12 strikes against healthcare facilities, with fuel depots and supply routes also repeatedly targeted.”

The ongoing war — pitting the RSF and allied militias, widely accused of systematic atrocities against non-Arab communities and the general population – against the SAF, itself mired in regional accusations and geopolitical entanglements – is a never ending nightmare for the civilians of Sudan.

Despite repeated international condemnation, the war continues — indiscriminate, relentless, and devoid of restraint. Hospitals, neighborhoods, markets, and refugee camps have all become theaters of death. In Sudan today, nowhere is safe — not even the most sacred moments of human gathering.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, stated unequivocally concerning another drone strike: “We condemn this and all attacks against civilians. Attacks using drones against civilians and civilian objects are unacceptable.”

However, without sustained and enforceable peace, Sudan’s descent will only deepen — defined by ethnic slaughter, political fragmentation, starvation, sexual violence, inter-Arab massacres, and the slow, merciless erasure of hope.

MODERN TOKYO TIMES – MODERN TOKYO NEWS – please check https://moderntokyonews.com

Please check Modern Tokyo News at https://moderntokyonews.com for articles going back over 10 years. Sadly, Modern Tokyo Times got hacked and lost 14 years of articles…

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and her website – Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



