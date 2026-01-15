France Shows Support to Denmark in Consulate Opening (Trump and Greenland)

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

France is showing solidarity with Denmark and Greenland following recent threats by President Donald Trump. With a population of just 57,000 people, Greenland now finds itself unexpectedly positioned at the center of an intensifying geopolitical debate involving two NATO nations.

Accordingly, the Trump administration is straining NATO cohesion through outlandish statements suggesting that the United States will control Greenland irrespective of the wishes of the people of Greenland and Denmark. Therefore, the long-viewed remote Arctic territory of Greenland has been drawn into global strategic calculations that once seemed unimaginable.

France will open a consulate in Greenland on February 6 to underscore its support for Denmark. This follows a pledge by President Emmanuel Macron, who announced this intention last year. Hence, France is sending a clear “political signal” to the Trump administration by asserting that it will “be more present” in the autonomous Danish territory of Greenland.

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, said: “It’s a political signal that’s associated with a desire to be more present in Greenland, including in the scientific field.”

Barrot continued: “Greenland does not want to be owned, governed, or integrated into the United States. Greenland has made the choice of Denmark, NATO, and the (European) Union.”

Trump claims that China and the Russian Federation seek to expand their geopolitical influence in Greenland at the expense of the United States.

However, France 24 reports that Trump has said the United States needs Greenland because of a potential threat from Russia or China. “The two rival powers have both stepped up activity in the Arctic, where ice is melting due to climate change, but neither claims Greenland, where the United States has long maintained a military base.”

Recent statements and policy signals from senior figures within the Trump administration have heightened concerns in Copenhagen and across Europe. Reports suggest that Denmark has faced sustained pressure over Greenland’s future status, prompting unease within NATO at a time when alliance unity is widely regarded as essential to collective security. These developments have unfolded against a broader backdrop of assertive U.S. foreign-policy actions, which some European governments believe risk undermining established norms of international conduct.

The option most frequently cited by U.S. officials has been a potential purchase of Greenland. Yet this idea has been firmly rejected by political leaders in both Copenhagen and Nuuk. As the BBC has reported, CBS—its U.S. news partner—indicated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio described acquisition as the administration’s preferred option during briefings with members of Congress.

Even so, such a move would face formidable legal and political hurdles, including the requirement of a two-thirds majority in the U.S. Senate and the acquiescence of European partners—conditions that currently appear improbable.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has warned openly of the potential consequences for the alliance should intimidation or military considerations enter the equation. She cautioned that any armed action against a NATO member would fundamentally undermine the post-Second World War security architecture.

Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has likewise been unequivocal, describing Washington’s posture as deeply troubling and reaffirming that Danish sovereignty over Greenland is not open to negotiation. As he stated, so long as the Kingdom of Denmark encompasses Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland, any attempt to weaken that sovereignty is unacceptable.

At the European level, leaders including Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa have emphasized that territorial integrity and sovereignty are cornerstones of international law—principles that apply universally and without exception.

In this context, many observers argue that it is incumbent upon political institutions within the United States, alongside the European Union and NATO partners, to prioritize dialogue, restraint, and respect for international norms. A collective reaffirmation of support for Denmark and Greenland—grounded in law, alliance solidarity, and democratic choice—would help prevent unnecessary escalation and preserve the foundations of transatlantic cooperation.

It is therefore important for more European Union nations to take similar measures to those adopted by France.

