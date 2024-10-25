Japan Art and Mountain Landscapes to Stunning Buddhist Temple

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Takahashi Shōtei (Hiroaki) was born in the early Meiji Period (1868-1912) and died in 1945. He created notable Shin Hanga (New Prints) prints. Indeed, he was the first artist to work under the esteemed publisher Watanabe Shozaburo.

The Takahashi Shōtei website says, “Up until the great Kanto earthquake, in September 1923, he produced as many as 500 print designs for Watanabe. Unfortunately, Watanabe’s entire publishing operation was destroyed in the fires which followed in the aftermath of the earthquake.”

Takeuchi Seihō (1864-1942) was born in the renowned city of Kyoto – shortly before the end of the Edo Period. In the art above, he depicts the famous Yasaka Pagoda – a prominent historical Buddhist landmark in the land of the rising sun.

The Umi-Mori Art Museum says, “The painter Takeuchi Seiho (1864-1942) was born in Kyoto and he was active in Kyoto from the Meiji period (1868-1912) to before the Second World War. He created a new style by applying Western forms of realism to traditional Kyoto painting.”

The artist Keisen Ikeda (art above) was born in the late Edo Period – similar to Takeuchi Seihō. Hence, all three artists were born within a short period of each other and shaped by the revolutionary Meiji Period.

Despite being born in the province of Ise (home of the Grand Shinto Shrine of Ise), he developed artistically in Kyoto.

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes



