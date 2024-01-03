Haneda Airport and JAL Aircraft Fire

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

Haneda Airport in Tokyo witnessed a collision between a Japanese Airlines plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft.

The Japanese Coast Guard plane was believed to be involved in assistance operations concerning the recent earthquake. Accordingly, the collision is a truly tragic event.

Thankfully, all individuals on the plane were evacuated immediately – and no deaths have been reported. However, it appears that deaths will come from the smaller Japanese Coast Guard plane.

The BBC reports, “The plane, Japan Airlines Flight 516, departed from New Chitose airport at 16:00 local time (07:00 GMT) and was scheduled to land at Haneda at 17:40.”

Japan Airlines confirmed that all 379 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely.

The Daily Mail reports, “Shocking footage showed the Japan Airlines jet engulfed in a raging inferno as it sat on the runway at Haneda Airport, in Ota City, Tokyo, with gouts of flame seen pouring out of the passenger windows.”

The Guardian says, “Five out of the six coastguard members are unaccounted for.”

Information is still incoming.

